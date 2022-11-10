Gujarat elections: Ravindra Jadeja thanks PM Modi for giving his wife ticket from Jamnagar North

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rivaba Jadeja with Ravindra Jadeja

Gujarat elections: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a ticket to his wife to contest the Gujarat elections. The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja from Jamnagar North.

In a social media post, Jadeja wrote, "Congratulations to my wife on getting a BJP ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections. So proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in. My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of the society. I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her a opportunity to do noble work."

The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, were in the meeting to finalise the candidates.

The BJP is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state assembly polls since 1995.