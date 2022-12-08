Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Karyakartas' are real strength of BJP, says PM Modi.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: With the BJP headed to a record tally in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 8) said that he was overcome with a lot of emotions on the phenomenal election results.

"People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in a tweet, thanking the people of his home state.

Modi also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion.

"This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.

Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

Meanwhile, BJP workers danced in joy as the saffron camp went into a festive mood as trends reflected the BJP was all set to return to power for the record seventh term in Gujarat. Hundreds of BJP workers thronged the party office in the capital Gandhinagar as they danced and distributed sweets outside state party headquarters, as senior leaders started pouring in.

"It is a victory of the party's double-engine development agenda. The massive verdict reflects people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. It is a victory of the agenda of development that the party has carried out in the state," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told media.

ALSO READ: A flop show for AAP in Gujarat as CM face Isudan Gadhvi fails to connect with masses