Gujarat Election 2022: Denied ticket, former Congress MLA Kamini Baa Rathore joins BJP

Gujarat Election 2022: Former Gujarat Congress MLA from Dehgam constituency, Kamini Baa Rathore, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

According to the details, Rathore was miffed after she was denied a ticket by the party to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kamini Baa had recently resigned from Congress.

She later entered the fray as an Independent candidate but later withdrew her nomination as it became clear that she was about to join the saffron camp.

Speaking to reporters after joining the BJP, Kamini Baa said, "Voices of wise and experienced leaders are being suppressed in the Congress. The same happened with me. An attempt was made to suppress a woman's voice. I joined the BJP as it believes in giving every single worker a voice and working unitedly."

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and is eyeing a fresh term at the helm this year.

However, it faces a stiff challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is determined to make electoral inroads in Gujarat after its spectacular Assembly poll win in Punjab.

The Congress, too, is in the race in the hope of unseating the BJP from power.

Polling for the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

