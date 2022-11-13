Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat Assembly elections: Congress releases fourth list of 9 candidates

Gujarat Assembly elections: The Congress has released its fourth list of 9 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the two-phase in December.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 104. Earlier on November 11, the party had released its third list announcing the names of seven candidates. In the first list, it had announced the names of 43 candidates, whereas, 46 featured in the first list.

According to the fourth list, Malubhai Kandoria has been fielded from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala, Mahesh Makwana from Kodinar SC, Revatsinh Gohil from Bhavnagar Rural and Baldev Majibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar East.

Among other candidates on the list include Sanjay Solanki from Jambusar, Jaykantbhai B Patel from Bharuch, Ramesh Mer from Botad, and Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel from Dharampur ST. The list was duly signed by the party's generai secretary Mukul Wasnik.

It should be mentioned here that the grand old party is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Congress releases manifesto

Earlier on Saturday, November 11, the Congress party released its manifesto for the state where it promised to rename the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, if it comes to power.

The party released the election manifesto with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers' loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies)

