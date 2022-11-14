Gujarat assembly election: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls, fields Alpesh Thakor

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC BJP did not give tickets to many sitting MLAs

Gujarat assembly election 2022: In the wake of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 12 candidates to contest the upcoming polls. This is the party's fourth list for the election.

The BJP fielded Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South

Alpesh Thakor, one of the faces of anti-BJP stir in the state during the 2017 polls, joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent bypoll in 2019.

With the third list, the BJP has now named candidates for 178 seats for the polls to the 182-member state assembly polls.

Earlier on Saturday released a list of six candidates to contest the upcoming polls. And on Thursday, the saffron party announced the name of 160 candidates.

The party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropped a number of sitting MLAs.

From the present cabinet, the BJP has denied tickets to state Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradip Parmar, MoS for Labour and Employment Brijesh Merja, MoS for Transport Arvind Raiyani and MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment RC Makwana.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja got a ticket from the Jamnagar Uttam constituency, whereas former Congress leader Hardik Patel has been given a ticket from the Viramgam constituency.

The voting will be held in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and results will be declared on December 8.

(With PTI input)

