Gujarat elections: Will BJP be able to turn the table this time at Gandhinagar North Assembly constituency?

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Gandhinagar North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. The seat came into existence after the delimitation in 2008 and falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

It is one of the seven assembly seats which constitute the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Gandhinagar, the capital city, does not have a distinct caste equation because the majority of its residents are state government officials and their family members.

Candidates in the fray

This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ritaben Patel from Gandhinagar North. Meanwhile, Congress has placed its bet on Virendrasinh Mafatsinh Vaghela and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be represented by Mukesh Patel. The AAP is contesting for the first time in the state.

A look at previous elections results

In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP could manage to win by a narrow margin. BJP's Ashok Patel had won with a thin margin of over 4,000 votes.

Meanwhile, in 2017 polls, Congress turned the table as its candidate CJ Chavda defeated Patel with nearly 4,700 votes. Chavda had garnered a total of 78,206 votes with a vote share of 49.04%. Meanwhile, his rival candidate Patel could manage a total of 73,432 votes with a vote share of 46.05%.

