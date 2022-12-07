Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Live tv
search
MCD ELECTIONS (Total seats 250)
BJP
--
CONG
--
AAP
--
OTH
--
mcd-election
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results: 'BJP could have focused more if...', says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results: 'BJP could have focused more if...', says Himanta Biswa Sarma

MCD election results 2022: The chief minister, however, did not comment on the party's prospects in Himachal Pradesh.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Guwahati Published on: December 07, 2022 19:18 IST
MCD ELECTION RESULTS 2022, HIMANTA SARMA, aap wins MCD, aap wins Delhi mcd, Delhi MCD Elections 202
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). MCD election results 2022: 'BJP could have focused more if...', says Himanta Biswa Sarma | READ DETAILS.

MCD election results 2022: With the BJP losing the Delhi civic polls today (December 7), the saffron party's top leader from northeast and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the party could have devoted more attention to the contest, had it not coincided with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. He also asserted that the BJP would perform well in Gujarat, where counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday.

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the party's prospects in Himachal Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday bagged 134 out of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to emerge as the winner, thereby ending BJP's 15-year-long tenure at the civic body.

The saffron camp managed to finish with 104 wards in its kitty. The Congress clinched nine wards and Independents three.

"In Delhi, we were being given 60-70 seats (exit poll prediction), but we have done much better," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme. "Had the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh not happened alongside, we could have focused more on Delhi," he added, indicating that the results might have swayed in favour of the BJP.

CHECK RESULTS HERE 

Sarma had campaigned for his party both in Gujarat and Delhi. The BJP leader further said, "A very good result is expected from Gujarat tomorrow." The chief minister also maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is on the rise.

"Several elections are held within a five-year period. One thing we can understand is that Modiji’s popularity has only been increasing over time," Sarma added.

Related Stories
‘A positive sign’: How Arvind Kejriwal reacted to exit polls prediction on Gujarat Assembly election

‘A positive sign’: How Arvind Kejriwal reacted to exit polls prediction on Gujarat Assembly election

Delhi MCD poll results: D-day arrives as stage set for vote counting; AAP, BJP, Congress eye big pie

Delhi MCD poll results: D-day arrives as stage set for vote counting; AAP, BJP, Congress eye big pie

‘Seek PM Modi’s blessing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after victory over BJP in MCD election

‘Seek PM Modi’s blessing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after victory over BJP in MCD election

Gujarat election results 2022 will be surprising, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Gujarat election results 2022 will be surprising, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

MCD poll results: What AAP's victory means for upcoming assembly, general elections in Delhi

MCD poll results: What AAP's victory means for upcoming assembly, general elections in Delhi

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: MCD poll results: What AAP's victory means for upcoming assembly, general elections in Delhi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News