MCD: Delhi mayor election to be held on January 6; check full details

Delhi Mayor election: After the recently concluded municipal polls in Delhi, the election to pick the new mayor will be held on January 6. According to officials, the last day to file the nominations is December 27.

According to the MCD, the nominations can be filed in the office of the Municipal Secretary on any working day between 11 AM and 5 PM. Meanwhile, elections for the six members of the standing committee will also be held in the first meeting of the House.

Notably, the post of mayor of the MCD is reserved for the female member in the first year. Recently, Delhi Lt-Governor VK Saxena had approved a proposal to convene the first meeting of the corporation on January 6, 2023.

“The elections to the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and six members of the standing committee from the House, will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM during the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” the MCD said in a statement.

About mayor's tenure

The mayor serves a tenure of five years on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

After the high-stake civic elections held on December 4, this will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 newly elected council members. The Civic Centre, the MCD's headquarters on Minto Road, will host the meeting of the House.

What is DMC Act?

According to the DMC Act 1957, “The Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year elect one of its members to be the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another member to be the Deputy Mayor of the Corporation.”

The post of mayor is regarded as very prestigious, and a mayor in Delhi had considerable influence up until the former united MCD, established in 1958, was divided into North Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2012, each with its own mayor. The civic bodies were reunified in May 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 wards in the recently-concluded MCD polls and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only manage to win nine wards.

