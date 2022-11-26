Chunav Manch: 'Has been parliamentarian for 18 years yet...', Smriti Irani's sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks at India TV Chunav Manch

Chunav Manch Gujarat Smriti Irani: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (November 26) came out all guns blazing against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking on India TV Chunav Manch in Ahmedabad, Irani mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying he has been a parliamentarian for nearly 18 years and now he is organising a yatra claiming he wants to see the real India.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has been in Parliament for 18 years and now says he wants to understand the country," Irani said.

Taking a dig at the former Congress president's 'temple run' as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Amethi MP said people are now used to such show of hypocrisy by these leaders every election season.

"I have no issue with Rahul Gandhi performing puja or aarti. Court pe janeu pahanne se koi bada dharmik nahi ban jata...chunav aate hi pakhand shuru ho jata hai," Smriti Irani said.

"Supporters of David Headley (one of prime accused in 2008 Mumbai attacks case) are walking along with you. Pakistan zindabad slogan being raised during your yatra and you have nothing to say?" the Union Women and Child Development minister said.

Smriti Irani went on to question why the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being held in UP, Gujarat or Northeast

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations that 'system' is being attacked under the BJP government, she said,"Where has been the system been attacked? He has apologised several times for speaking lie in Supreme Court as well as other courts. Why was he silent when one of his leaders made shameful remark against our President (Droupadi Murmu).

Referring to the 'aukat' remark used for PM Modi by veteran Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, Irani said such statements highlight 'political arrogance' of the party.

"No one from the Gandhi family can respond to any queries without a pre-written script. Sonia Gandhi rarely visits her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli," Irani said.

Commenting on the Congress leadership, Smriti Irani asserted that for the first time in history, the country witnessed people being begged to become president of this party (Congress).

"Does (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji appear happy to you? There was not even a poster of him in Himachal polls," she added.