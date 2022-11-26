Chunav Manch: Gujarat is emerging like never before under BJP regime, says Piyush Goyal | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goyal hailed the BJP government's works in Gujarat

Chunav Manch Gujarat: Who will win PM Modi’s home state Gujarat? The question is moving across the all political minds as the results of the election will set the tone for upcoming General Election stated to be held 2014. Meanwhile, the election campaigns conducted by all prime political parties- BJP, Congress and AAP, are intensified as voting date is approaching. Top leaders discussed the poll battle which is underway in Gujarat on India TV 'Chunav Manch'. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal spoke on his party’s prospects in the Gujarat polls .

Highlighting works done by his party’s government in Gujarat, Goyal said every home has cooking gas, now pipelines are also reaching to common people and under the Modi government, efforts are being made to install PNG pipelines in more residential areas.

Modi factor in Gujarat

Goyal said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is progressing well and isn't it a proud feeling that India has got G20 Presidency.

“India is going to host global event G20, it is a matter of proud for all of us,” he asserted.

Goyal said that India has the capability, and under the leadership of PM Modi, the seeds sowed by him, and with the contribution of people, will definitely make sure that this will be India's century.

He added a nation cannot progress with a colonial mindset and reminded people of PM Modi's 5 pledges that he shared in his independence day speech.

Gujarat’s development under BJP regime

The union minister also informed that Gujarat is experimenting on producing green steel that will help in easing pollution. World's biggest work for solar energy is underway in India, he added.

Goyal said that world's largest project in producing solar energy is underway in India.

He added today Gujarat has become the capital of solar energy. 140 crore Indians have become the strength of India today.

Look how Statue of Unity is fueling India's economy, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal the development of Kevadia, installing Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue as the 'Statue of Unity' helped in the overall development of the region. It's also providing jobs to the locals, he added.

New corridor will be established in Dwarka

Goyal said that a new corridor will be established in Gujarat's Dwarka and shouldn't forget that India's economy was among fragile 5 before 2014.

Goyal slams Congress

Slamming the UPA era, Goyal said that we must not forget how fragile India's economy used to be before 2014.

He further said India's population has become its biggest strength and today India has created a record in startups.

Also Read: Chunav Manch: Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Asaduddin Owaisi on India TV's big stage ahead of Gujarat Elections