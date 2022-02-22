BJP govt necessary for Manipur's stability and peace: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's 'double-engine' government has laid a strong foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years. Addressing an election rally in Imphal, he said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said that the grand old party never worked on developing and improving connectivity in Manipur.

"Congress never understood the emotion and problems of the Northeast but BJP considers the NE as Asthalakshmi," he said. "Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality," Modi said.

Manipur, he said, will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed.

In the last five years, BJP's "double-engine" government has worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur, he said, adding that "you saw both good governance and good intention". Through hard work "we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years", the Prime Minister said.

"This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years," he said.

Urging the youth of the state to vote for the BJP, Modi said when first-time voters press the button, they become an essential part of the government. "The stability and peace which were established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent," he said.

"That's why a full-fledged BJP government is necessary for Manipur. BJP government has made the impossible possible," the PM said.

The BJP had in 2017 formed an alliance government under the leadership of N Biren Singh in the state, ending the Congress’ uninterrupted 15-year rule. Although the Congress had managed to win 28 seats -- maximum by any single party in the 60-member House, it failed to clinch a simple majority.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.

