Assembly polls: Right time to defeat hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

Assembly polls: Right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

The counting shall take place on March 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections are the right time to defeat hatred.

"This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred. #Elections2022, " Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced.

The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while seeking to retain power in Punjab. Even though the Election Commission has assured that it would review the pandemic situation later this week, the increasing Covid cases indicate that the situation is unlikely to ease soon. When it comes to virtual campaigning, most parties - though they may not admit it -- are, undoubtedly, wary of this new form of electioneering.

