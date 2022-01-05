With no Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka around, Congress cancels all election rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Shakti Samvaad in Sirsaganj, Firozabad.

Owing to the rising numbers of Covid cases in the poll-bound state, Congress has postponed all its mass gathering events in Uttar Pradesh. The party was supposed to do a mega rally on January 15 in Luknow which has also been postponed. All marathons which the party was planning to hold in various districts of UP stands canceled till the situation gets normalised, the party said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has also postponed its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon due to rise in COVID cases. At least 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states in the coming days.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had flown off to Italy on December 29. Congress has, however, issued a statement on the Gandhi scion's absence clarifying that he has gone abroad on a 'short personal trip' for a few days.