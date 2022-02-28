Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC imposes 24-hr ban on BJP MLA for hate speech

Addressing a public rally in UP's Nautanwa city, the Home Minister said, " In the last five years, there was a decline of 70 per cent in dacoity, 29 per cent in murders, 69 per cent in looting, 35 per cent in kidnapping and 52 per cent in rapes in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi government."

Shah, while addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia earlier on Sunday, said that Uttar Pradesh was number one in crime during Akhilesh Yadav's regime.

"Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there have been 70 per cent fall in loot, 29 per cent fall in murders," he stated.

He further said that the SP, the BSP and the Congress have done nothing except spreading the poison of casteism and giving strength to the mafia while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of securing the country.