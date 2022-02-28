Monday, February 28, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on Feb 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 7:26 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC imposes 24-hr ban on BJP MLA for hate speech

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10. 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

  • Feb 28, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Crime rate reduced in UP during past 5 years under Yogi-govt: Amit Shah

    Addressing a public rally in UP's Nautanwa city, the Home Minister said, " In the last five years, there was a decline of 70 per cent in dacoity, 29 per cent in murders, 69 per cent in looting, 35 per cent in kidnapping and 52 per cent in rapes in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi government."

    Shah, while addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia earlier on Sunday, said that Uttar Pradesh was number one in crime during Akhilesh Yadav's regime.
    "Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there have been 70 per cent fall in loot, 29 per cent fall in murders," he stated.

    He further said that the SP, the BSP and the Congress have done nothing except spreading the poison of casteism and giving strength to the mafia while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of securing the country.

  • Feb 28, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    EC imposes 24-hr ban on BJP MLA for hate speech

    The Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by controversial BJP MLA Raghavendra Singh, who is contesting the Dumariaganj Assembly seat. Singh had given a controversial speech in which he had said that Hindus who do not vote for him had Muslim blood in their veins. The speech had gone viral on the social media. The Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had demanded a ban on the BJP MLA for violating the model code of conduct and spreading hatred in society.

     

  • Feb 28, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Planning to provide govt jobs, employment to at least one person of every family: Yogi

    "We're also planning that in the next five years, at least one person of every family in Uttar Pradesh will be provided with government jobs, employment or self-employment opportunities," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur.

    Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

     

