Assembly by-election Results Live: Counting of votes in 5 states begins amid tight security

By-election Result Live: The counting for the assembly by-polls in the five states will start shortly. The voting of by-polls was conducted at Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Maharashtra, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu and Sagardighi in West Bengal on Monday, February 27. Tthe result will be declared today, (March 2) along with the results of state assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Maharashtra

The bypoll on Maharashtra-based assembly constituencies – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad came at time when the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-led faction are locked in a bitter political fight as the latter lost party symbol and name. The voter turnout was around 50 per cent at both the seats- Kasba Peth and Chinchwad. The results of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polls will show the mood of voters ahead of crucial Mumbai civic elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls next year.

Arunachal Pradedesh

Voting of by-polls at Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh held on Monday. As per reports, a total of 9,169 electorates cast their votes. Out of 9,169 voters, 4,712 were women voters, who cast their votes in 33 polling booths. After the death of BJP leader Jambey Tashi, Tsering Lhamu was fielded by the BJP.

Jharkhand

A voter turnout of 68 per cent was recorded in the Ramgarh assembly constituency by-poll in Jharkhand. Polling for the by-election was held peacefully amid tight security arrangements. 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the by-poll. Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, exercised their franchise in the by-election.

Tamil Nadu

75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu. While 77 candidates are in the fray, the battle was between ruling DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK's KS Thennarasru. Nam Tamizhar Katchi's Meneka Navaneethan is among the other candidates. The outcome of the election, the first since the DMK came to power in 2021, will have no major bearing on the existing strength of the respective parties but is being seen as an indicator of the ruling party's popularity. The election was necessitated due to the death of Elangovan's son and Congress legislator E Thirumahan Everaa. The constituency has a little over 2.27 lakh voters and 238 polling stations.

West Bengal

A voter turnout of over 73 per cent was recorded in West Bengal's Sagardighi by-polls on Monday. The polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC has fielded Debashish Banerjee, the BJP nominee is Dilip Saha, and the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas. The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

