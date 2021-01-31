Image Source : PTI Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit West Bengal on February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on February 7, ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in the eastern state. During the visit, he will dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for another.

"PM Modi will visit West Bengal on February 7. He will be here to dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project, at the invitation of GoI's petroleum department & the road transport department," Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in Haldia on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was addressing a rally through video-conferencing in Dumurjala, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power in the state. He said while the Modi government was working towards 'jan kalyan', the Mamata Banerjee government was working towards "bhatija kalyan" in Bengal.

Shah said that Mamata will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

"Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone," he said, hinting at more exodus from the ruling party.

READ MORE: No one except Mamata will be left in TMC: Amit Shah

READ MORE: TMC exodus continues: Ex leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, 3 others join BJP