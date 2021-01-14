UP Panchayat Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM stitches alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP

Image Source : ANI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Days after reports emerged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is exploring grounds to contest civic polls in Madhya Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi's party appears to now readying itself for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls too.

According to reports, the Hyderabad-based party has stitched an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Rajbhar is also trying to galvanise other smaller parties to form ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’ for the panchayat polls dates for which are yet to be announced.

Rajbhar said AIMIM candidates will be fielded in panchayat polls as Morcha's joint candidate. He said the nine constituents of the Morcha will hold meetings at all the 75 district headquarters of the state on January 17, news agency PTI reported.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 58,758 'gram panchayats' and as many panchayat heads.

As per a state government notification, the five-year tenure of 58,660 'gram panchayats', barring 88 of Gautam Budh Nagar and 10 of Gonda districts, where gram panchayat elections were held later, ended on December 25.