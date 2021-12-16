Won't contest polls, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BKU leader Rakesh Tikait leaves from Ghazipur border after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the farm reform laws in New Delhi on Wednesday (December 15)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers' struggle would be written in golden letters. Tikait also clarified that he had no intentions of contesting elections and warned people against using his photographs on political hoardings.

"I have nothing to do with any political party," he said.

Tikait was addressing farmers, late on Wednesday night, in Sisauli village when he returned home after 383 days of protest.

"Our struggle will be written in golden letters. I will continue to fight for farmers' rights till my last breath," he said.

Tikait reached Sisauli in a large procession of his supporters and was showered with flower petals all along the route.

'Laddoos' were distributed at every crossing on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway and langars organised every 25 kilometres from Ghazipur border to Muzaffarnagar.

Tikait's wife, Sunita Devi, lit hundreds of diyas to welcome him at their house in Jaat colony. "My husband is coming home after 383 days today. The number of lamps I should light in his welcome shall be no less. Just as Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya, my Ram is coming home today," she told reporters.

Tikait had not gone home ever since the start of the farmers' movement.