Punjab Election 2022: Channi government 'very weak', says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Punjab government over the recent incident of sacrilege and a blast at Ludhiana court. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal called the Channi government 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.

On the Ludhiana blast, he said that conspiracy is being hatched to disturb peace in the state ahead of the polls.

"First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to the people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed," the Delhi Chief Minister, who is on a visit to Punjab, said.

Earlier on Thursday, one of the walls in the court complex in Ludhiana got damaged and the windows of vehicles parked on the premises were shattered due to the blast that took place on the second floor of the complex. The blast killed one person and injured six others. The Punjab government has now declared a high alert in the state. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast may have been trying to assemble or plant the explosive device. Separately, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the blast site for a forensic analysis.

On the registration of FIR against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said that the case against Majithia is a 'political stunt'.

"During five years, one FIR is registered and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it," he said. Majithia was on Monday booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket.

On the alleged sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple, he said that the person who attempted sacrilege must have been sent by someone influential to foment tension and that there were several cases of sacrilege over the last five years.

"The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It's food for thought... Unless the state government is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur. AAP will give a strong govt in Punjab and punish masterminds behind such crimes," he added.

Hitting out at the Channi-led dispensation, Kejriwal said, "Channi govt is a very weak government. They have internal disputes. Today Punjab needs a strong and actionable government."

