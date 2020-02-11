Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Palam Constituency Result LIVE | BJP takes early lead

Image Source : INDIA TV Palam Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Palam Constituency Results | LIVE

As counting begins for Palam Constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijay Pandit takes an early lead. In Palam assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhavna Gaur is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijay Pandit and Rashtriya Janta Dal's (RJD) Nirmal Kumar Singh. Bhavna Gaur is the sitting MLA of Palam constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Bhavna Gaur had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.

BJP has won this constituency four times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas INC has won this constituency three times and JNP and AAP have won one time each.

Palam is one of the four constituencies in Delhi where the RJD is contesting.

Palam is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. As per the latest data, there are 1,46,945 eligible voters in Palam constituency. Out of these, 57 percent are men while 47 percent are women. Palam assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for Palam in current elections took place on February 8.