Congress forms panels to select party candidates for Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur polls

The Congress constituted screening committees on Friday for selecting party candidates in the poll-bound states of Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

While Jairam Ramesh has been made the chairman of the screening panel for Manipur, Rajni Patil will head the panel for Goa and Avinash Pandey for Uttarakhand.

An official communication from the party said besides Pandey, the other members of the panel for Uttarakhand are Ajoy Kumar and Virender Singh Rathore.

Devendra Yadav, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttarakhand, Ganesh Godiyal, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Pritam Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, and former chief minister Harish Rawat are the ex-officio members of the panel, apart from the AICC secretaries for the state.

For Manipur, besides Ramesh, party MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain have been made the members of the panel. AICC in-charge for Manipur Bhakta Charan Das, PCC president Loken Singh, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh and the AICC secretaries for Manipur will be the ex-officio members of the panel.

For Goa, besides chairperson Patil, party MP Hibi Eden and Dhruv Narayan have been made members of the screening panel, while AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, PCC chief Girish Chodankar and CLP leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat are the ex-officio members. The Assembly polls in the three states are due early next year.