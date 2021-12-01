'Mathura next': Keshav Prasad Maurya's big remark ahead of UP polls

Highlights Keshav Prasad Maurya's remark may trigger a war of words between the BJP and opposition.

Demands are being raised since long for removal of mosque from Mathura temple complex.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Keshav Prasad Maurya Mathura temple statement: In what could have a significant impact on Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 campaign, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday dropped a hint that Mathura could be at the center of BJP's UP campaign.

"Ayodhya Kashi bhavya mandir nirman jaari hai. Mathura ki taiyyari hai (Construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya Kashi is underway. Preparations for Mathura)," Maurya said in a tweet that has pinned on his verified Twitter page.

Significantly, Maurya's tweet has come just five days ahead of December 6, the date when Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. The Supreme Court had on November 9, 2019 put an end to the more than a century old Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. The top court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a 'prominent' place in the town.

Mathura Mandir-Masjid row

Several petitions have been filed for the removal of 17th century Shahi Masjid Idgah from near Mathura's Katra Keshav Deo temple complex, considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13. See exclusive photos

Meanwhile, the Mathura district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha that it will install a Lord Krishna idol at the deity's 'actual birthplace'.

The clampdown comes even as another right-wing organisation, the Narayani Sena, has said it will take out a march from Vishram Ghat to Sri Krishna Janmasthan, demanding the "removal" of the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies)