Jogeshwari East Constituency Result LIVE: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of BJP Vs Sunil Bisan Kumre of NCP

Jogeshwari East Constituency Result: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of BJP leads

Jogeshwari East Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Jogeshwari East belongs to Mumbai North West Parliamentary Constituency. Jogeshwari East is a town in Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Jogeshwari East Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar had won Jogeshwari East Assembly seat by defeating Ujwala Modak of BJP By a margin of 28962 votes. In 2014, Jogeshwari East Assembly had 55 per cent voter turnout. In 2009, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar defeated Modak of Congress by the Margin of 28,962 votes.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

