Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. BJP to discuss Maharashtra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

BJP to discuss Maharashtra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 14:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

BJP President J.P. Nadda, haryana assembly election, maharashtra assembly election

Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the saffron party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios.

Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.

ALSO READ| Seizure of cash, drugs sees massive jump in Maha, Haryana as compared to last assembly polls

ALSO READ| Massive turnout in Meghalaya by-election

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  