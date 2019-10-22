BJP to discuss Maharashtra, Haryana post-poll scenarios on Tuesday

Image Source : PTI BJP President J.P. Nadda, haryana assembly election, maharashtra assembly election

Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the saffron party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.

BJP Working President J.P. Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios.

Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.

