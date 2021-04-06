Voting on 475 seats underway in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Voting on 475 seats in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry

Voting began across 475 seats in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today, at 7 am. While Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing high-octane political battles, Assam is ready to wrap up the last phase of polls. Kerala has been a host to marathon rallies and mammoth roadshows, while the Puducherry poll campaign was marred by controversies such as allegations of Aadhaar data usage by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and no ticket to former CM V Narayanaswamy by the Congress.

08:49 am: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Kerala's Haripad

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad

08:40 am: EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Bengal's Uluberia. Election Commission says sector officer has been suspended. "It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved," says EC

08:36 am: I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes, says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin who is contesting from the Chepauk assembly constituency

08:34 am: Bombing, firing reported at Uluberia Uttar in West Bengal's Howrah. The TMC claims ISF tried to capture booth number 44

08:27 am: Polling underway in Coimbatore

08:26 am: I have been getting reports of high voter turnout from across the State. This vote is against the ruling party, says DMK President MK Stalin, in Chennai

08:23 am: "Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you," tweets Rahul Gandhi

08:20 am: Kannur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote

08:16 am: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at Siet College, Teynampet

DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College, Teynampet

08:11 am: An LDF supporter arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi in Kannur to cast his vote

An LDF supporter arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi in Kannur to cast his vote

08:08 am: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers. "Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

08:02 am: NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy visits Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple

07:55 am: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar casts his vote at Abdalpur FP Primary School in the district for the third phase of Bengal polls 2021

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar casts his vote

07:48 am: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai

07:43 am: Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change, says P Chidambaram

07:39 am: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district

07:32 am: Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency

07:27 am: West Bengal: Polling yet to begin at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly

07:19 am: It is a new experience but I'm quietly confident. I don't necessarily have to show my confidence. In terms of support I've got from people, I think I'll win: Swapan Dasgupta, BJP candidate from West Bengal's Tarakeshwar, who tendered his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP last month

07:17 am: BJP will have an impressive show this time, there's no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, BJP candidate from Assam

07:11 am: Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections

Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of Assam elections

07:07 am: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

07:04 am: Kerala: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan arrives at a polling station in Ponnani to cast his vote

07:00 am: Voting on 475 seats begins in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry

06:58 am: West Bengal to vote today in the third-phase today

06:55 am: Voting for the single-phase of Kerala elections to begin shortly

06:51 am: Chennai: Preparations underway at DG Vaishnav College in Anna Nagar constituency

06:49 am: Guwahati: Scores of voters wait in a queue outside polling station 211, 212 A, 212, 213A, 215 and 215 A at the Soil office

06:46 am: Puducherry to vote today in the single-phase Assembly elections

06:41 am: Assam: Voters queue outside Bengali LP & High School in Amingaon

West Bengal

The third phase of voting commenced in West Bengal on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements across 31 constituencies. The voting began at 7 am. In order to attract voters to cast their votes, the Election Commission officials came out with rap songs, radio jingles, etc that are played at various places across the state. A total of 832 companies of central security forces have been deployed in the constituencies to ensure a peaceful election. A total of 78,52,425 electors will take part in the third phase of the polls. Of these, 2,30,055 people will be voting for the first time. A total of 1,26,148 voters fall in the age group of above 80 years.

Assam

Polling for the third and final phase of the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place. As many as 320 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed to ensure a free and fair election in the state. Out of these 320 CAPF companies, 30 are reserved for strong room duty and others for law and order duties. These companies include the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), State Armed Police (SAP) of other states and Assam. One constable and one home guard have also been deployed at each polling station to maintain law and order, according to the Election Commission.

Tamil Nadu

Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu went underway at 7 am on Tuesday. A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray. The Election Commission will be conducting the polls with due COVID-19 health protocols such as checking the temperature of voters. People started lining up early in the morning to cast their votes. Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters in the city. While the ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term, Stalin-led DMK is making a strong bid to come back to power after a decade of a stint in opposition.

Kerala

Elections to choose members of the 140-seat Kerala Legislative Assembly commenced in the state on Tuesday with a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) which hopes for continuity of term, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). A total of 2.74 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates in the fray. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. According to Election Commission, the total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgenders.

Puducherry

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam went to Assembly polls on Tuesday in a single phase. A total of 10,04,507 electors will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 324 candidates in the fray across 30 Assembly segments including five reserved constituencies. Of the 33 Assembly seats, three are nominated. Security arrangements are being closely being monitored. A total of 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed in the Union Territory (UT). Along with that, the Election Commission (EC) has also constituted 105 flying squads, 105 static surveillance teams, 26 rolling static surveillance teams, and 35 video surveillance teams to ensure the free and fair execution of polling.