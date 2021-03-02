Assam polls 2021: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 2,000 'grihini samman' to housewives, 5 lakh jobs

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being felicitated with a traditional japi and xorai during a rally for the forthcoming state assembly elections at Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Tuesday (March 2).

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is on a two-day Assam tour, on Tuesday promised that the grand old party will provide Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to housewives in the state if it forms the next government. Addressing a rally in Tezpur, Vadra said that the condition of tea garden workers has remained the same during the last five years and their wages have "increased very little".

"We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We will create five lakhs new government jobs. These are not promises but guarantee," the Congress general secretary said.

She also said that the Congress government will also enact a law to make sure that the CAA is not implemented in the state.

"When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that CAA is not implemented here. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month," she added.

The Congress leader also urged the women of Assam to vote responsibly in the upcoming election as it is very important for the future for them and their children. She said that the rate of crime against women in the state is the highest in the country and the present government did nothing to improve the situation.

Earlier today, Priyanka was seen plucking tea leaves and interacting with tea garden workers in Biswanath. Video shared by news agency ANI showed Priyanka carrying a basket on her back which was balanced by a band on her head. She wore a scarf on her head on which the band was strapped on. She was given a rousing welcome upon her arrival at the Sadhuru tea garden.

Priyanka's visit to a tea garden assumes significance as the BJP government recently increased the daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 167 to Rs 217. With close to 10 lakh tea workers and over 60 lakh population of the tea tribe community, they are a major vote bank in Assam. Over the years, Assam tea votes have seen a shift from Congress to the BJP. The tea tribe community is a determining factor in as many as 35 assembly seats, out of a total 126.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases. While first phase will cover 48 seats on March 27, 39 seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. The remaining 40 seats will go to polls in the third and final phase on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.

