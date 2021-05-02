Assam Election Results LIVE: Sarbananda Sonowal to get 2nd term or Congress, AIUDF will spoil BJP's party?

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates

Assam Election Results LIVE Updates: Will Sarbananda Sonowal get a second term as Assam Chief Minister or the Congress, AIUDF alliance spoil his chances? The answer to all these questions will be clear in a few hours from now with the counting of votes for Assam Assembly Election 2021. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested 92 seats and its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad on 26 seats. On the other hand, the Congress contested 94 seats, whereas Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF fielded candidates on 14 seats. Most of the exit polls have predicted a simple majority for the BJP in the 126-seat Assam Assembly. The BJP would be hoping to win much more than the half-way mark of 64 seats.

ASSAM ELECTION RESULTS 2021: LIVE UPDATES:

06:34 AM: An average 82.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the three phase elections to 126 assembly constituencies. Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade said, participation of women in the polling was "remarkable" with 80.63 per cent of the total women voters exercising their franchise.

06:16 AM: This time the BJP is facing Grand Alliance of eight parties in Assam. While BJP has partnered with AGP and UPP (L), the Congress has allies like AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Anchalik Gana Morcha and RJD.

06:07 AM: In the last Assembly Election in 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, while the Congress 26. Asom Gana Parishad managed to get 14 seats and AIUDF 13.

06:05 AM: According to the Assam Health and Family Welfare department, approximately 35,000 counting officials, and agents of candidates, to be engaged in the process, have got themselves tested on April 30 in pre-identified and notified testing centres.