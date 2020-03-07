Andhra local body polls: MPTC, ZPTC and Municipal elections to be held on THESE dates

Image Source : PTI Andhra local polls: MPTC, ZPTC and Municipal elections to be held soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the local body elections. As per the official notification, the Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies elections will be conducted in two phases on March 21 and March 24. While the municipalities and municipal corporations elections will be held on March 27. The counting of votes and declaration of results for rural and urban local bodies will be on March 29.

For MPTC, ZPTC elections, the last date for filing the is March 11 while for Municipal elections it is March 27. The official notification will be issued on March 13.

However, no EVMs would be used in the elections as the parties did not have confidence in the machines as said State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar announced earlier in a press conference.

"Though we have no doubts on the EVMs, we have decided to go with ballot papers," Kumar added.

SSC exams postponed in AP due to local body elections

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the SSC examination in the view of local body elections. The exams which were initially scheduled in March, have been shifted to April.

