Umred Results LIVE: BJP's Sudhir Parwe leads

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 Results: Umred

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Umred assembly constituency, Congress's Raju Parwe is fighting against BJP candidate Sudhir Parwe.

Manojkumar Bawangade of the MNS is also in the fray. Counting of votes is underway.

BJP's Sudhir Parwe is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Sudhir Parwe registered victory against Bahujan Samaj Party's Mokasrao Bansod.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

