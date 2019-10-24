Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Umred Results LIVE: BJP's Sudhir Parwe leads

Umred Results LIVE: BJP's Sudhir Parwe leads

Umred Results LIVE: In Umred assembly constituency, Congress's Raju Parwe is fighting against BJP candidate Sudhir Parwe. Manojkumar Bawangade of the MNS is also in the fray. Counting of votes is underway.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 10:18 IST
Representative News Image

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 Results: Umred

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Umred assembly constituency, Congress's Raju Parwe is fighting against BJP candidate Sudhir Parwe.

Manojkumar Bawangade of the MNS is also in the fray. Counting of votes is underway. 

BJP's Sudhir Parwe is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Sudhir Parwe registered victory against Bahujan Samaj Party's Mokasrao Bansod.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. 

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Watch Live Coverage of Haryana Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

Watch Live Coverage of Maharashtra Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHaryana Results LIVE: Babita Phogat, Kiran Chaudhary, Hooda lead Next StoryWatch Live Coverage of Haryana Assembly Election Results on Oct 24  