Watch Live Coverage of Maharashtra Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

Just a day to go! The results for Maharashtra assembly election are set to be declared on October 24. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday. India TV will get you LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra assembly election at indiatvnews.com 6 am onwards.

The voter turnout showed a slump this time with Maharashtra registering a provisional turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014. The BJP is seeking a second straight term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while Sena has fielded candidates on 126 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121. In the April-May Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-Sena alliance won 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress won one and NCP four seats.

For realtime updates on Maharashtra assembly election results, keep tracking India TV's social media platforms:

For Twitter, Click here

For Facebook, Click here

For Live Coverage/Live Streaming of Maharashtra assembly election results, keep track of India TV's video platforms:

For Youtube, Click here

For Live TV, Click here

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result Date: October 24

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result Time: Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. Trends will start trickle in the morning followed by final results.

Majority of the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. The fate of all the candidates will be known when the Election Commission begins counting at 8 am on Thursday.