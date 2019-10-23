Watch Live Coverage of Haryana Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Haryana assembly election results are all set to be declared on October 24. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday. India TV will get you LIVE coverage of the Haryana assembly election at indiatvnews.com 6 am onwards.

On October 21, voters across Haryana sealed the fate of 1,169 contestants including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers such as Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in fray for the BJP. Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons -- Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.

Haryana Assembly Election Result Date: October 24

Haryana Assembly Election Result Time: Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. Trends will start trickle in the morning followed by final results.

The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent.