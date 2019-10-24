Image Source : INDIA TV Shirdi Constituency Result: Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil vs Thorat Suresh Jagannath

Shirdi Constituency Result: Counting of votes in Maharshtra's Shirdi Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP candidate Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil is up against Congress' Thorat Suresh Jagannath. India TV brings to you live updates from Shirdi.

Former Congress leader Patil, who had joined BJP, defeated Shiv Sena’s Abhay Dattatraya Shelke Patil with a margin of over 34,000 votes in 2014 assembly elections.

Also, in the fray are Jagtap Shimon Thakaji of BSP, Kolage Vishal Baban of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Wagh Vishwanath Pandurang.

BJP is contesting 164 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the NCP and Congress are fighting on 125 seats each. Shiv Sena is fighting on 124 seats on its quota.

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.