Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Chimur Election Result LIVE: Congress' Satish Manohar leading against BJP's Bunty Bhangdiya

Chimur Election Result LIVE: Congress' Satish Manohar leading against BJP's Bunty Bhangdiya

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: October 24, 2019 10:07 IST
Representative News Image

Chimur Election Result LIVE: Congress' Satish Manohar leading against BJP's Bunty Bhangdiya

Early Trends from Chimur constituency in Maharashtra shows Satish Manohar Warjukar of the Congressis leading by 3897 (50.7%) votes against BJP candidate Bunty Bhangdiya.

In 2014, Banti Bhangdiya of BJP won this seat receiving 87,377 votes against Congress candidate Dr Avinash Manoharrao Warjukar who netted 62,222 votes.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySeat Watch: Congress pins hopes on revival in Haryana's Ahirwal Next StoryRalegaon Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead  