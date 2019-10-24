Chimur Election Result LIVE: Congress' Satish Manohar leading against BJP's Bunty Bhangdiya

Early Trends from Chimur constituency in Maharashtra shows Satish Manohar Warjukar of the Congressis leading by 3897 (50.7%) votes against BJP candidate Bunty Bhangdiya.

In 2014, Banti Bhangdiya of BJP won this seat receiving 87,377 votes against Congress candidate Dr Avinash Manoharrao Warjukar who netted 62,222 votes.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.