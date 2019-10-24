Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Chandigarh Published on: October 24, 2019 20:45 IST
Hooda posts highest victory margin in Haryana assembly polls

Senior Congress leader and two-time Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda registered the highest victory margin in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Hooda drubbed BJP's Satish Nandal from Gari Sampla Kiloi with a margin of 58,213 votes.

According to information provided by the Election Commission, Hooda was polled 97,330 votes while Nandal got just 39,256 votes.

The lowest margin of victory was recorded in Sirsa, where Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda defeated independent candidate Gokul Setia with a margin of 602 votes.

Kanda was polled 44,823 votes while Setia got 44,203 votes.Haryana on Monday had recorded a voter turnout of just over 65 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54 per cent in the 2014 assembly elections. 

