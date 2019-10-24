Adampur election results live: Sonali Phogat vs Kuldeep Bishnoi

Adampur constituency results live updates

Adampur, Haryana Result LIVE: Sonali Phogat vs Kuldeep Bishnoi: Counting of votes in Haryana's Adampur Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Sonali Phogat is up against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi. India TV brings to you live updates from Adampur.

Rajesh Godara from INLD, Satbir Chimpa from Bahujan Samaj Party, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Congress and Sonali Phogat from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

In 2011, by-elections were held in which Kuldeep Bishnoi became an MP from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. His wife, Renuka Bishnoi, defeated Congress candidate Kulvir Singh Beniwal by securing almost double the votes. Beniwal contested as an INLD candidate in 2014 and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Congress candidate Bhajan Lal Bishnoi won the 2000 and 2005 elections in Adampur and served as the Chief Minister of Haryana. In 2008, bypolls were conducted after Bishnoi’s disqualification for joining the HJC(BL).

Bishnoi, however, won again for a record tenth time. In 2009, HJC (BL)’s Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of Bhajan Lal Bishnoi, won by defeating Congress candidate Nihal Singh.