Schools shut down in Coonoor and Kotagiri due to intense rain, check when classes will resume

Due to continuous heavy rains in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday today for all government and private schools in Coonor and Kotagiri. The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, has issued a notice in this regard. Earlier, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Theni, Pudhukottai, and Nilgiri districts of Tamil Nadu had already been announced closed due to bad weather conditions. The District collectors of eight districts decided to close the schools, according to the news agency PTI.

According to the IMD report on the rainfall in Tamil Nadu, The state experienced heavy rainfall from 0830 IST on November 23 to 0830 IST on November 24. Coonoor in Nilgiris district recorded 9 cm rainfall, Alakarai Estate and Bilimalai Estate both experienced 8 cm of rainfall, Barliyar received 7 cm of rainfall, and Surangudi in Thoothukudi district recorded 8 cm of rainfall.

On November 22, the district schools of Puducheery and Karikal also announced a holiday in the region due to heavy rainfall. According to the weather forecast department, Puducherry recorded 5 cm of rainfall and Karikal experienced 9 cm of rainfall. As per the information shared by the IMD, light to moderate rainfall was reported at many places with isolated Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from 08.30-17.30 hrs IST on 22nd November 2023.

IMD issues Orange Alerts in various places

The weather forecast department issued an orange alert in various places in Tamil Nadu on November 23 and predicted 204.4mm of rain on November 23rd in isolated areas. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, IMD wrote 'Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu are likely to get isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 204.4mm) on November, 23.'

