Haryana Schools will remain closed on November 25 due to Rajasthan Assembly Election | DETAILS

The Haryana state government has declared a paid holiday or Special Casual Leave (paid) for all offices, educational institutions, and other establishments across the state due to the upcoming assembly elections. The general election poll for the Rajasthan legislative assembly will be held on November 25. The employees, students, and other organizations are advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for further updates on the situation.

According to the official notice released by the Haryana Government, Human Resources Department, all offices, Educational and other institutes of the Government of Haryana, Board & Corporations under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 and under section 135-B of the representation of the People Act, 1951(amended in 8/1996) will remain closed on the day of General Election for Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 2023. However, this paid holiday/special paid casual leave will be granted to only those who are registered as voters in Rajasthan and will be casting their vote in the said election.

Further, It is also stated that the employees of various factories, shops and private establishments located in Haryana, who are registered as voters in the State of Rajasthan are also allowed paid holiday under section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 8/1996) for the same purpose.

Telangana schools expected to be closed

State-run schools in Telangana are expected to remain closed on November 29 and 30. The notice in this regard will soon be released by the government, as per media reports.

The state is expected to close the school for two days on November 29 and November 30. The reason for this closure is a large number of teachers will remain engaged in preparation for election activities. Teachers have been asked to report at 7 AM on November 29 for the preparation and handling of the EVM machines. It is also expected that teachers will get a holiday on December, 1 after the conclusion of elections.

