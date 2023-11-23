Schools closed in many districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in many districts of Tamil Nadu

All government and private schools in Tamil Nadu's Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Theni, Pudhukottai, and Nilgiri districts will remain closed today, November 23 due to continuous rainfall and waterlogging situations. The decision to close all schools has been taken by District collectors of eight districts, according to the news agency PTI.

On November 21, The district schools of Puducheery and Karikal declared a holiday due to heavy rainfall in the region. In the last 24 hours, Puducherry recorded 5 cm of rainfall, and Karikal experienced 9 cm of rainfall. According to the weather forecast department, Light to moderate rainfall was reported at many places with isolated Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from 08.30-17.30 hrs IST on 22nd November 2023.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released an orange alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 22. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu's Puducherry & Karaikal on November, 22.

