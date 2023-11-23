Schools in THIS district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE schools closed tomorrow, November 23.

Schools Closed News: All schools will remain closed tomorrow on Martyrdom Day in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. An order has been issued by the District Magistrate in this regard. According to the order, all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed on November 23 on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. A notice has also been issued by the schools in this regard.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, the 9th Guru of the Sikhs, was born in Amritsar, Punjab. His father's name was Hargobind Singh. His childhood name was Tyagamal. Guru Tegh Bahadur had made the supreme sacrifice to protect faith, trust and authority. Guru Tegh Bahadur is also called 'Chadar of Hind'. In memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a Gurdwara Sahib has been built at the site of his martyrdom.

Meanwhile, all Delhi schools will also remain closed tomorrow, November 23, 2023, due to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day. Parents or students can get in touch with school authorities regarding queries.

ALSO READ | Schools closed in THESE districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

ALSO READ | All government and private schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rain, details here