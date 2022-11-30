UPSC CSE Result 2022: Expected soon on upsc.gov.in | check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UPSC CSE Result 2022

UPSC CSE Result 2022: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Civil Services Main Examination (CSE 2022) soon. As per the news reports, the result for CSE 2022 is expected to release in the first week of December 2022. Once, the result gets uploaded, students will be able to check and download the result from the official website of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC). According to the speculations, the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will release the result mentioning the roll numbers of the candidates.

The candidates can check and download the result from the official website of the commission upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. However, the UPSC has not given any update regarding the result announcement. So the candidates should stay updated on the official website to track the result announcement. Recently, the commission asked the students to keep their documents ready for the interview round. This notice indicates that UPSC can release the result anytime.

How to check UPSC CSE Result 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on 'Results.'

Step 3. Now click on 'Civil Services Mains Results.'

Step 4. Save and download the result.

Roll numbers and the name of the qualified candidates will be the key points for the result. If a candidate gets qualified for UPSC CSE 2022 exam, he will be called for the interview round. For this, they must keep their documents ready. The UPSC CSE 2022 was held on 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 September.

The qualified candidates will have to fill out forms just after the commission opens the window for DAF II. This is a necessary step for the candidates to proceed further. After activating the DAF II window, the schedule and admission tickets will be released. Candidates will require some documents for the interview round. For this, they must check the notification.

