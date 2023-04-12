TOEFL English communication test to be shortened by an hour | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS TOEFL to be shortened by an hour from July

The Educational Testing Service (ETS) has announced several changes in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) to be implemented from July 26, 2023. According to the official reports, the duration of TOEFL iBT test will be shortened by an hour. The examination will now be held for two hours duration instead of three hours.

The ETS has stated that a series of exciting TOEFL iBT enhancements is to take place over the next few months. "A shortened TOEFL iBT test for administrations beginning July 26, 2023. The test will now take less than two hours to complete — previously three hours," reads an official statement.

The TOEFL test will now include a new, more modern “Writing for an Academic Discussion” task, which replaces the previous independent writing task. Apart from this, there will be a shorter Reading section and unscored test questions have also been removed.

The registration process for TOEFL iBT test 2023 will begin in July this year. The ETS will also implement the increased score transparency from July 26. Aspirants will be able to check their official score release date upon completion of the test along with real-time notification of changes in score status.

The authorities have allowed registered candidates to reschedule their TOEFL iBT test date for free who wish to take the test with revised pattern. Aspiring candidates are allowed to make changes in their applications until April 30, 2023.