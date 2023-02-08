Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023: Should Exam Date be POSTPONED? Majority voted for this... | Check HERE

NEET PG 2023: National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG (NEET PG) 2023 Exam Date is a new concerning topic for the youths, especially the aspirants. For days, #NEETPG2023 was trending on Twitter as NEET aspirants were demanding to postpone the exam date. As per the schedule for the NEET PG 2023, the exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. We operated a poll on Twitter and asked 'Should NEET PG 2023 Exam Date be postponed?' Here is what the majority voted for...

NEET PG 2023: India TV Poll Result

India TV operated the poll for the NEET aspirants and over 7000 people voted. Among 7,196 voters, a total of 88.7 percent of people voted for YES. On the other hand, 8.7 percent of voters voted for NO. A few voters chose the option 'Can't Say' during the Poll. As a result, the majority wants NEET PG 2023 Exam Date to get postponed.

The Ministry of Health after careful consideration recently revised the deadline for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 internship. According to the tweet of the Ministry of Health, the deadline for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 internship has been extended to August 11, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Check here for the latest updates.

NEET PG 2023 Internship Deadline

The tweet of the Ministry of Health reads, '#MedicalEducation Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023.'

NEET MDS 2023 Internship Deadline

'More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for #NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best,' the Ministry of Health tweet stated.

