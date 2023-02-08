Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG, MDS 2023: BIG update! Ministry of Health extends internship deadline

NEET PG, MDS 2023: The Ministry of Health after careful consideration has revised the deadline for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 internship. According to the tweet of the Ministry of Health, the deadline for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 internship has been extended to August 11, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Check here for the latest updates.

NEET PG, MDS 2023: Trending

For days, #NEETPG2023 has been trending on Twitter, taking to social media many aspirants are demanding to defer the NEET PG 2023 exam date. Now, the Ministry of Health has revised the deadline for the internship.

NEET PG 2023: Internship Deadline

As per the tweet of the Ministry of Health, the internship deadline has been extended to August 11, 2023. The tweet of the Ministry of Health reads, '#MedicalEducation Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023.'

NEET MDS 2023: Internship Deadline

The internship deadline for NEET MDS 2023 has been also extended by the Ministry of Health. 'More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for #NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best,' Ministry of Health tweet reads.

