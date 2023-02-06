Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin soon; Check Eligibility, Syllabus and all DETAILS

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for the NEET UG 2023. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. Recently, NTA announced the exam date for the NEET along with all important entrance exams for the 2023-24 session. The NEET UG 2023 exam registration will be done online. The application form for the candidates will be made available on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

As per the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Once, the full schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test gets announced, the full schedule will be updated here for the candidates.

NEET UG 2023: Exam language

The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in different languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023: Documents

While registering for the NEET UG 2023 exam, candidates will need to upload the following documents. They are listed below.

Class 10th or 12th passing certificate.

Signature.

Passport-size photograph.

PWD certificate.

Left and right-hand thumb impression.

Citizenship certificate or embassy certificate.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility

Candidates who are in class 12th or have passed class 12th are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam held once a year. With this, they must have Biology, Chemistry and Physics as their main subjects in 10+2.

NEET UG 2023: Syllabus

The NEET UG exam is conducted for overall 720 marks. There will be 3 sections in the question paper; Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The questions will be asked from class 11 and 12 concepts.

