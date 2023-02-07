Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023: Exam Date Postponed? Ministry of Health warns aspirants of Fake Notice

NEET PG 2023: Like JEE Main January Session, NEET aspirants are now demanding to postpone or defer the NEET PG 2023 Exam Date. For days, #NEETPG2023 is trending on Twitter. Aspirants are raising their voices demanding to postpone the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 (NEET PG) Exam. Recently, a notice caught the attention of the aspirants online which states the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 Exam Date. What is the truth? Know here.

NEET PG 2023: Fake Notice

The above-mentioned notice is fake. Recently, the Ministry of Health took to Twitter and warned the NEET aspirants of the fake notice going viral on social media platforms. The Ministry of Health has asked the aspirants not to share this kind of fake notice with others. The tweet of the Ministry of Health reads, '#FakeNews This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of the NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.'

The fake notice states, 'the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 examination which was earlier notified to be held on 5 March 2023 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2023 shall now be conducted on 21 May 2023 (09:00 AM to 12:30 PM).'

'The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2023 which was earlier notified to be closed on 31.01.2023 (till 11:55 PM) shall now continue till 25.03.2023 (bl 11:55 PM)', fake notice further reads.

Candidates must not believe in fake notices. For more information regarding the NEET PG 2023 Exam, they must visit the official website.

NEET PG 2023: Exam Date

According to the official notice, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5, 2023. The admit card is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2023.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin soon; Check Eligibility, Syllabus and all DETAILS

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: Registration soon on neet.nta.nic.in | Check here