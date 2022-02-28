National Science Day: Importance of Science & Technology in nation building

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @INDIADST Science and technology capabilities are fundamental for the social and economic progress of developing countries.

Right from generating solutions for everyday life to unraveling the mysteries of the universe, science is an integral part of human life. For development to take place in all spheres of human life, science and technology go hand in hand. While science is a system that depends on analyzing and understanding facts, technology is basically the application of this scientific knowledge.

Science, technology and the development of nations and society are all proportional to each other. Development is always linked with technological disruption, and it happens when there is an advancement in the scientific field. Therefore, science and technology (S&T) provide a sound base for any successful economy, especially today when knowledge-based economies are emerging stronger. In a nutshell, science and technology is associated with modernity by all means and is an essential tool for rapid development.

Science and technology capabilities are fundamental for the social and economic progress of developing countries. The application of both science and technology must go hand in hand, for every nation to get developed. The role of science in nation-building has gained significance, especially in the 21st century. It is due to advancement in S&T that many under-developed countries have emerged as developing economies.

Villages are developed into towns and towns into cities, with the fundamental change brought through the advancement of science and wise application of technology. Today, major cities across the world are changing into smart cities, welcoming a sophisticated future rich in technology. The transition of villages into towns and towns into cities has occurred through the expansion of S&T over the years and will continue in the coming years.

Today, countries are classified as developed and developing countries and this categorization is based on economy and the application of S&T. One can easily understand that the countries which have a strong base in S&T are the ones that developed faster. India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, and China are just a few countries to name that have developed at a fast pace after embracing technology and innovations.

The essence of S&T is in how it creates new knowledge and then utilizes that knowledge to boost the prosperity of human lives, and to solve the various issues faced by society. S&T has played a pivotal role in improving living conditions across the globe. It has made life easier as well as better with the advancement of medical science that helped in providing life-saving drugs after careful analysis of diseases. How can we forget about the COVID 19 virus that gripped our world in 2020 and took millions of lives globally? While it took almost a decade to develop a vaccine for humans, the advancement and research made it possible to develop the vaccine almost within a year and it was made available free of cost for mankind.

Apart from that, S&T has made remarkable developments in wealth and improved the quality of life through economic growth and transforming society.

Written by Dr. Harish Kumar Taluja, Director, School of Engineering and Technology, Noida International University (NIU)

