Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Tripura Board class 10, 12 results declared; Here's how to check TBSE Term 1 results

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Monday declared the results of the Term 1 examinations for classes 10 and 12. Students who appeared in the Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams can check the TBSE Term 1 results 2021 on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the TBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 exams in December last year.

How to check:

Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in Click on the 'TBSE Madhyamik Term 1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result 2022' link Enter your roll number and registration number and click on the 'Show Result' option The TBSE Term 1 result will show up on screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Latest Education News