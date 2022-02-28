Tripura Board class 10, 12 results declared; Here's how to check TBSE Term 1 results 

Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Students who appeared in the Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams can check the TBSE Term 1 results 2021 on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in.

February 28, 2022
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Monday declared the results of the Term 1 examinations for classes 10 and 12. Students who appeared in the Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams can check the TBSE Term 1 results 2021 on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the TBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 exams in December last year.

How to check:

  1. Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'TBSE Madhyamik Term 1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result 2022' link
  3. Enter your roll number and registration number and click on the 'Show Result' option
  4. The TBSE Term 1 result will show up on screen.
  5. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

