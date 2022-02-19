UGC NET Result 2021: NTA declares NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in | How to check score

Follow us on Image Source : UGC NET UGC NET Result 2021: NET results declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency has declared the result of UGC NET 2021 on the official website today, February 19, 2022. The UGC NET 2021 result has been released online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their UGC NET 2021 result by using using their application number and date of birth through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA website on nta.ac.in.

The UGC had merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and conducted the exam at one go last year. Nearly 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for this cycle of UGC NET who will be taking their exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode pan India in 213 cities across 469 centres.

UGC NET examination was conducted in three phases- on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5, and January 4 and 5, 2022. The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year. Cut-off marks for combined paper 1 and 2 is 40 per cent of the total marks for General category candidates and 35 per cent of the total marks for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained, read the official information bulletin. Also, the record of the December 2020 cycle (May 2021) of the University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the post of lecturer in different colleges and universities across India. Every year, NTA conducts the exam twice a year.

UGC NET 2021 Result: How to check

Open official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET 2021 result link on the page.

A new web page will appear on the display.

Then enter the application number and password or date of birth.

On submitting details, A screen will appear which contains UGC NET result 2021.

Download results in the form of a pdf file for future reference.

