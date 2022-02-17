NEET PG 2022: NBEMS extends cut off date for completion of internship. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2022: NBEMS extends cut off date for completion of internship

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday announced the extension of the cut-off date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022. According to the official NBEMS notice, the cut-off date has now been extended to July 31, 2022. Candidates can check the notice on natboard.edu.in -- the official website of NBEMS.

NEET aspirants should also note that the online application form submission window will remain open till March 25, 2022, accessible from the official website. The online application form will be updated and the changes in the application form of NEET PG 2022 will be reflected by February 18, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: What Supreme Court had said

On February 8, the Supreme Court had asked the MBBS students seeking extending one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, (criteria for aspirants for NEET PG 2022), to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said that looking at the hardship faced by the aspirants, the MoHFW may decide on the representation within one week from the date of its submission.

The bench said that it is not expressing any opinion on the issue at this stage, adding it would be like stepping into the policy decision as there is no uniform date for commencement of the internship across the country.

The top court had noted that the examination has been postponed for 6-8 weeks.

