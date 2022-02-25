Delhi schools to resume physical classes from April 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday said that allowed schools in the national capital to do away with the hybrid mode. The authority said that schools can restart physical classes schools from April 1.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the the government has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in the city. Besides, fine for not wearing masks has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

The restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including opening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode.

Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

